      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FEAR: Hopeless Romantics May Suffer Helpless Fear

Jan 21, 2022 @ 11:00am
Relationship Experts:  Here’s the Problem with a ‘Hopeless Romantic’  

Are you a “hopeless romantic“?  It’s time to consider becoming a “hopeful romantic.”

Psychologist Dana McNeil explains, “A hopeless romantic can often be described as someone who is in love with being in love.  They believe that love conquers all.”

You might be a hopeless romantic if:  You profess to be an eternal optimist, have strong destiny beliefs, continue to wear rose-colored glasses even in the face of truly chronic issues, you’re too easily willing to let hurtful words or actions go (and you’ve silenced your truth), and believe that just being in a relationship will improve your life.

Psychologist Lauren Cook adds that hopeless romantics are often coping with anxious attachment, which goes hand-in-hand with a fear of abandonment – But hopeful romantics can see when a relationship is working and when it isn’t.

To go from hopeless to hopeful, Cook says you must cultivate self-love and commit to self-work, and it could also be helpful to work with a mental health care provider.

Feel out more, here:  (Yahoo)

  • Psychologists say that being a “hopeless romantic” isn’t a good thing, as it could mean you stay in a relationship even if it’s no longer benefiting you and is no longer good for you
TAGS
#FriskyFriday #HopefulRomantic #HopelessRomantic #SelfCare #SelfLove
Popular Posts
Wanna Lose Weight?
The Cadillac Three's Jaren Johnston Mourns Loss of his Father to Covid
TRISHA YEARWOOD MEETS THE #BETTYWHITECHALLENGE AND THEN SOME
Oscar Mayer Introduces New Bologna-Inspired Face Mask... Wait, What?
Southwest Offers Payment Options to Hawaii The "Buy Now, Pay Later"
Connect With Us Listen To Us On