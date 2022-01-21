FRISKY FRIDAY FEAR: Hopeless Romantics May Suffer Helpless Fear

Are you a “hopeless romantic“? It’s time to consider becoming a “hopeful romantic.”
Psychologist Dana McNeil explains, “A hopeless romantic can often be described as someone who is in love with being in love. They believe that love conquers all.”
You might be a hopeless romantic if: You profess to be an eternal optimist, have strong destiny beliefs, continue to wear rose-colored glasses even in the face of truly chronic issues, you’re too easily willing to let hurtful words or actions go (and you’ve silenced your truth), and believe that just being in a relationship will improve your life.
Psychologist Lauren Cook adds that hopeless romantics are often coping with anxious attachment, which goes hand-in-hand with a fear of abandonment – But hopeful romantics can see when a relationship is working and when it isn’t.
To go from hopeless to hopeful, Cook says you must cultivate self-love and commit to self-work, and it could also be helpful to work with a mental health care provider.
Feel out more, here: (Yahoo)