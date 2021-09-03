Weather Alert
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Antone’s Food Connection
Local Business on WCCQ
Concerts
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Frisky Friday
Maura Myles
FRISKY FRIDAY FEAR: Does Divorce Ruin Your Future Dating or Love Life?
Sep 3, 2021 @ 10:15am
Why Becoming Divorced Can Actually Help Your Dating Life
Getting divorced might have a negative connotation; but it doesn’t mean your dating life is doomed.
Dr. Kelly Campbell, a professor of psychology at
California State University
, says it’s normal for divorcées to worry about how potential matches and partners will perceive them, based on their marital history.
But those fears are largely unfounded or at least can be easily overcome. Campbell explains, “
The days of divorce stigma are long gone unless we’re talking within certain circles such as some religious communities
.”
Dating coach Joshua Pompey adds, “
While nobody wants to be divorced, it communicates to a woman that a man is capable of lifelong commitment and is seeking a lifelong companion, but just hasn’t found ‘the one’ yet.
”
Another expert adds, “
Life-changing events like divorce take courage, and the right person will find that admirable
.”
And Campbell notes: “
The bigger question is whether a person has learned from their past experience, recognize[s] what went wrong, and accept[s] their role in creating the outcome. It’s a red flag when the divorced person blames their partner 100% for the relationship’s demise
.”
(
InsideHook
)
Experts agree that getting divorced isn’t the end of the world for your dating life, as it can show potential partners that you’re capable of lifelong commitment but you just haven’t found “the one” yet, plus getting divorced takes courage– both things potential new partners should like
TAGS
#Divorce
#DivorcedDating
#FriskyFriday
#TheDClub
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: That Boring Desk Job Helps Your Brain as You Get Older
Chase Rice Dating Kristin Cavallari - Ex-Wife of Former Bears QB Jay Cutler
Prepare to Be Horrified — TikToker Reveals Why You Should Vacuum your Mattress
WCCQ’S WINNING WEEKEND!
George Strait Fans Pick his All-Time Top Hits... And Number One is NOT a #1 Hit - But a Cover?
Recent Posts
The Top Summer Things We Will Miss Include . . . Wearing Less Clothes
1 hour ago
Loretta Lynn enlists Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood for flood benefit show
1 hour ago
Pritzker: COVID-19 Mitigations May Last Weeks
3 hours ago
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Antone’s Food Connection
Local Business on WCCQ
Concerts
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On