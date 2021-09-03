      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FEAR: Does Divorce Ruin Your Future Dating or Love Life?

Sep 3, 2021 @ 10:15am
Why Becoming Divorced Can Actually Help Your Dating Life
Getting divorced might have a negative connotation; but it doesn’t mean your dating life is doomed.
Dr. Kelly Campbell, a professor of psychology at California State University, says it’s normal for divorcées to worry about how potential matches and partners will perceive them, based on their marital history.
But those fears are largely unfounded or at least can be easily overcome.  Campbell explains, “The days of divorce stigma are long gone unless we’re talking within certain circles such as some religious communities.”
Dating coach Joshua Pompey adds, “While nobody wants to be divorced, it communicates to a woman that a man is capable of lifelong commitment and is seeking a lifelong companion, but just hasn’t found ‘the one’ yet.
Another expert adds, “Life-changing events like divorce take courage, and the right person will find that admirable.”
And Campbell notes:  “The bigger question is whether a person has learned from their past experience, recognize[s] what went wrong, and accept[s] their role in creating the outcome.  It’s a red flag when the divorced person blames their partner 100% for the relationship’s demise.”

  • Experts agree that getting divorced isn’t the end of the world for your dating life, as it can show potential partners that you’re capable of lifelong commitment but you just haven’t found “the one” yet, plus getting divorced takes courage– both things potential new partners should like
