FRISKY FRIDAY F’d-Up FOOD: Husband Says his Wife Makes his Lunch Based on How Well He Treats Her the Day Before

David Figueroa says he knows that the state of his lunches, lovingly prepared by his wife, is a non-verbal barometer of their relationship. Figueroa, who’s a postal worker out of San Diego, gave a quirky insight into his married life.

According to Your Tango, he posted humorous and candid videos to a video-sharing app, where he revealed how his wife’s mood and feelings about their recent interactions directly impacted the content and quality of the lunch she packed for him.

Figueroa quickly learned from his mistakes.

In his first video, he noticed that his wife’s feelings towards him the previous day directly influenced the quality of his packed lunch the next day. The night prior, he was “tossing and turning,” affecting his wife’s sleep, which was reflected in his lunch the next day.

“She gives me both butt ends of the bread, barely any meat, no cheese, a squirt of something, and barely any mayonnaise,” he recounted with a mix of humor and disappointment.

He concluded the video with a piece of advice to his viewers, reminding them of the importance of treating their partners well. The lesson learned: good behavior leads to better lunches.

In a more joyful sequel, Figueroa showcased how a fantastic weekend with his wife led to a remarkable improvement in his packed meal. He treated his wife to a date night and played video games together, after which he discovered a delightfully loaded lunch box.