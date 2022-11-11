98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FAVES: Your Favorite Lyrics Reveal How You Attach

November 11, 2022
The next time you’re on a date, ask their favorite song lyric:  It might give you insight into their attachment style.

At least, that’s what a University of Toronto study suggests.  The three attachment styles for this study’s purposes are secure, avoidant, and anxious.

If you like Adele’s “Someone Like You,” you may have an anxious attachment style.  Avoidants may prefer Tina Turner’s ballad “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”  But if your boo has a secure attachment style, they may prefer the more uplifting “I Got You Babe” from Sonny & Cher.

The research team asked 502 people to list 7 of their favorite relationship songs.  Only English-language songs were used.

