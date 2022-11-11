98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FASHION: Wimbledon May Finally Let Women Wear Colored Underwear

November 11, 2022 12:00PM CST
FRISKY FRIDAY FASHION: Wimbledon May Finally Let Women Wear Colored Underwear
…And wait till you hear why.
Women have pushed back against Wimbledon’s all-white dress code, and the rules may now change for female competitors.

Discussions are now reportedly held, with the Women’s Tennis Association, regarding eliminating the requirement for white underwear.  It’s actually a thing.

Some women say that they don’t want to have to worry about their periods becoming visible to the world, as they compete.

I have come off court and looked and gone, ‘Oh God. I hope you can’t see that in any pictures,'” Heather Watson said.

A 2018 poll also suggests that it’s common for girls to stop playing sports once they hit puberty.

