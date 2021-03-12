FRISKY FRIDAY FASHION: Should You Show Skin on your Dating Profile?
It depends on your gender… “Pink Team” or “Blue Team.”
Men who use a shirtless selfie in their online dating profiles get 25% fewer matches, according to a new study . . . mainly because women think they’re immature and not relationship material.
But women who use bikini photos in their profiles get 40% more matches.
88% of women say men who wear face masks in public are SEXIER than men who don’t, according to a new survey.
And 6% of women say they’ve had sex with a face mask on since the pandemic started.