FRISKY FRIDAY FAR OUT: Copulating, Then Populating Planets – the Sex May Not Be Outta This World .

Apr 30, 2021 @ 9:35am

If we want to populate and colonize other planets, we need to figure out how to copulate in space, first.

And, thank goodness, there’s no rush, to “get it done,” just yet.

A former consultant for NASA did an interview, and talked about the challenges.

For example:  Just being in space can make it harder for men to perform.

And in a weightless environment, at least one of the two people might have to be tethered down.

No one wants to drift away at such a critical moment…   But, what a way to go?

