FRISKY FRIDAY FAR OUT: Copulating, Then Populating Planets – the Sex May Not Be Outta This World .
If we want to populate and colonize other planets, we need to figure out how to copulate in space, first.
And, thank goodness, there’s no rush, to “get it done,” just yet.
A former consultant for NASA did an interview, and talked about the challenges.
For example: Just being in space can make it harder for men to perform.
And in a weightless environment, at least one of the two people might have to be tethered down.
No one wants to drift away at such a critical moment… But, what a way to go?