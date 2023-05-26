FRISKY FRIDAY FALSE-FIDELITY: Cheaters Don’t Feel Guilty – Here’s Why

A Johns Hopkins University survey found that cheaters using websites for extramarital affairs don’t feel guilty.

Researchers surveyed 2,000 people, who use the website Ashley Madison to find an extra-marital affair, both before and after they had affairs.

Participants reported feeling high levels of love for their partner, but low levels of sexual satisfaction. They also did not believe infidelity hurt their marriage.

“In popular media, television shows and movies and books, people who have affairs have this intense moral guilt and we don’t see that in this sample of participants,” study author Dr. Dylan Selterman said.

Find more, here: (dailymail.co.uk)