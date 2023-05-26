98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FALSE-FIDELITY: Cheaters Don’t Feel Guilty – Here’s Why

May 26, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Share
FRISKY FRIDAY FALSE-FIDELITY: Cheaters Don’t Feel Guilty – Here’s Why
Getty Image
Study:  Cheaters Don’t Feel Guilty 

A Johns Hopkins University survey found that cheaters using websites for extramarital affairs don’t feel guilty.

Researchers surveyed 2,000 people, who use the website Ashley Madison to find an extra-marital affair, both before and after they had affairs.

Participants reported feeling high levels of love for their partner, but low levels of sexual satisfaction.  They also did not believe infidelity hurt their marriage.

In popular media, television shows and movies and books, people who have affairs have this intense moral guilt and we don’t see that in this sample of participants,” study author Dr. Dylan Selterman said.

Find more, here:  (dailymail.co.uk)

 

More about:
#AshleyMadison
#Cheaters
#DailyMailUK
#FriskyFriday
#Guilt
#Infidelity
#JohnsHopkinsUniversity
#NoGuilt
#Satisfaction

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Mothers Day Gifts Which Cost Little & Mean Much
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
3

Keith Urban Shares The Rule That Keeps His Marriage To Nicole Kidman Strong
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FOUR-PLAY: 4 Minutes Can Reveal a LOT
5

Tim McGraw To Headline Illinois State Fair

Recent Posts