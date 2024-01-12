98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FALLING: Does Falling in Love Really Change Your Way of Thinking?

January 12, 2024 1:00PM CST
Brain Freeze
Study:  Love Changes Your Brain 
Australian scientists have discovered what many of us have long suspected:  Love does change your brain.

Researchers surveyed 1,556 young adults – who were self-described as “in love.”  They found that when those who were surveyed fell in love, their brains reacted differently.

Here’s what happens:  The new partner becomes the center of one’s life.

The way that loved ones take on special importance, however, is due to oxytocin combining with dopamine,” Dr. Phil Kavanagh said.  “Essentially, love activates pathways in the brain associated with positive feelings.”

These activated pathways result in behavioral, as well as emotional, changes.

(Check out more, here:  Study Finds)

Frisky Fridays in Mo’s Country Club on WCCQ

