98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FALL: Not So “Testos-terrific” News for Guys

January 27, 2023 12:00PM CST
Share
FRISKY FRIDAY FALL: Not So “Testos-terrific” News for Guys
Healthcare and Medical concept, patient listening intently to a female doctor explaining patient symptoms or asking a question as they discuss paperwork together in a consultation.
Are You Dealing with Male Menopause?

Did you know that  men suffer from their own version of menopause, like women do?

Doctors want to bring awareness to a condition which impacts millions of men:  It’s called andropause.

It’s caused by naturally declining testosterone levels.  Symptoms include hair loss, muscle loss, depression, and fat gain.

The University of Wisconsin shows low testosterone impacts 12% of men in their 50s, 19% of men in their 60s, and 28% of men in their 70s.

Men with low testosterone may choose hormone therapy to combat symptoms.

Working out and magnesium-rich foods, like eggs and fatty fish, have also been known to increase testosterone levels.

Pull up more, here:  (dailymail.co.uk)

More about:
#Andropause
#ChangeYourDiet
#DailyMailUK
#FriskyFriday
#HormoneTherapy
#Low-T
#Menopause
#Testosterrific
#UniversityofWisconsin
#UW-Madison
#Workout

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 6 Ways to Fix Your Credit
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FACEBOOK FEEL-OUT: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FRESH: We Do Our Best __THIS__ in the Shower

Recent Posts