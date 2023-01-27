FRISKY FRIDAY FALL: Not So “Testos-terrific” News for Guys

Did you know that men suffer from their own version of menopause, like women do?

Doctors want to bring awareness to a condition which impacts millions of men: It’s called andropause.

It’s caused by naturally declining testosterone levels. Symptoms include hair loss, muscle loss, depression, and fat gain.

The University of Wisconsin shows low testosterone impacts 12% of men in their 50s, 19% of men in their 60s, and 28% of men in their 70s.

Men with low testosterone may choose hormone therapy to combat symptoms.

Working out and magnesium-rich foods, like eggs and fatty fish, have also been known to increase testosterone levels.

Pull up more, here: (dailymail.co.uk)