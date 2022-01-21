FRISKY FRIDAY FAKER: Woman Fakes THIS to Get Out of ‘Worst Date Ever’

Is this is a good way to get out of a date?
TikToker Kali (@tin.tin_1) recently posted on the app about how she was on “the worst ****ing date I’ve ever been on in my life.”
She explains that during the date she used the restroom and came up with a plan—she got her friend to text her a fake COVID-19 positive test result – she even changed her contact name to “NHS PCR TEST” to make it believable.
She explained that she returned to the table and shared her fake test results, and told the date she was going to go home. Instead, she went clubbing with her friend.
Her post has over 200,000 views on TikTok.
[ Ouch. Her poor date. Mudder-faker. I am NOT having what she’s having. ~ Mo ]
It’s all here: (Indy100.com)