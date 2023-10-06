FRISKY FRIDAY FAKER: Man Got Sentenced for Doing THIS – to Hide his Affair

Man Faked Kidnapping to Hide Affair

An Australian man reportedly faked his own kidnapping so he could spend New Year’s Eve away from his girlfriend.

Why: Well, Paul Iera wanted to spend the holiday with his other girlfriend. He, ultimately, admitted to a judge that he concocted the lie to hide his affair.

On December 31st, 2022, Iera texted his girlfriend, claiming to be a kidnapper. His girlfriend called the police, and a strike force was sent out to rescue Iera. The police spent 200 hours searching for him.

On the morning of January 1st, he was found with his other girlfriend. At first, he had claimed to have been kidnapped by Middle-Eastern men (not cool to just pick on or stereotype a group like that). But the police found his story suspicious, and later arrested him.

Iera has been ordered to pay a fine and 350 hours of community service.

