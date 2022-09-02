FRISKY FRIDAY FAKE: Why Do Some Women Fake It in the Bedroom?

A study published in Social Psychological and Personality Science examined why some straight women fake it, in the bedroom.

According to the results, they are trying to protect their partner’s “manhood.” If a woman perceives that the man she’s with has a fragile sense of masculinity, she’s more likely to put on a show.

Women report that if they feel like their partner is trying to prove his manhood, they feel less capable of having open communication, regarding sex or pleasure, for fear of hurting his feelings.

In the long term, faking it can hurt a woman’s chances of developing deeper bonds with her partner, and can lead to trust issues. It can hurt him the same way.

To break the cycle, therapists recommend that you ask if there’s anything different your partner would like to do, tease to build tension, and/or spend more time engaging in solo play.

