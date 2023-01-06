98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FAKE: Romance Novelist ‘Back from Dead’ after Facebook Post

January 6, 2023 11:30AM CST
Romance Writer Who Faked her Death Comes Clean

Romance author, Susan Meachen, announces that she is alive-  years after her alleged death.

In October 2020, Meachen’s daughter posted on Facebook that her mother had committed suicide.

The author then received a “posthumous” outpouring of support.  However, it would now seem like the writer has been alive the whole time.

Somehow, Tuesday, Meachen apparently posted in a Facebook group, called The Ward.  The post claims Meachen “almost died again” and that she is “in a good place now.”

Meachen is the author of titles like “Chance Encounter” and “Special Delivery.”

Read more, here:  (Telegraph

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 03: The Facebook app logo is displayed on an iPad next to a picture of the Facebook logo on an iPhone on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
