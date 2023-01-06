FRISKY FRIDAY FAKE: Romance Novelist ‘Back from Dead’ after Facebook Post
January 6, 2023 11:30AM CST
Romance Writer Who Faked her Death Comes Clean
Romance author, Susan Meachen, announces that she is alive- years after her alleged death.
In October 2020, Meachen’s daughter posted on Facebook that her mother had committed suicide.
The author then received a “posthumous” outpouring of support. However, it would now seem like the writer has been alive the whole time.
Somehow, Tuesday, Meachen apparently posted in a Facebook group, called The Ward. The post claims Meachen “almost died again” and that she is “in a good place now.”
Meachen is the author of titles like “Chance Encounter” and “Special Delivery.”
Read more, here: (Telegraph
More about: