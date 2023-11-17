98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FAKE: Can ‘Cuddle Curing’ Really Help? Or Is It for Real?

November 17, 2023 10:00AM CST
Share
FRISKY FRIDAY FAKE: Can ‘Cuddle Curing’ Really Help? Or Is It for Real?
couple hug closeup
Study:  Cuddle Curing Likely a Placebo 
London researchers have found alternative therapies like “cuddle curing” and “brainspotting” may not offer real health benefits.

Practitioners can charge up to $300, per hour, for these treatments – which may have no demonstrated benefit.

Cuddle curing” involves extended hugs, and is intended to help with depression and PTSD.

Brainspotting” is another technique which claims to address trauma.

At best, they may offer some form of short-term benefit thanks to a placebo-like effect,” says practitioner, Matt Wotton.  He adds:  “But, at worst, they will make patients’ mental health worse, by failing to tackle the issue at hand.”

As for just regular hugging or embracing:  These have been proven to benefit those who welcome them, for centuries.

(Check out Study Finds)

Frisky Fridays in Mo’s Country Club on WCCQ
More about:
#Brainspotting
#CuddleCuring
#Depression
#FriskyFriday
#HuggingHelps
#PowerofTouch
#PTSD
#StudyFinds

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Outside - Here's WHY
3

Jelly Roll Responds to Indiana Toddler Who Reacted to his Song
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee May Comfort Seasonal Depression
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Ways to Support Your Local Veterans and Those Who Serve Today

Recent Posts