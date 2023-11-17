FRISKY FRIDAY FAKE: Can ‘Cuddle Curing’ Really Help? Or Is It for Real?

London researchers have found alternative therapies like “cuddle curing” and “brainspotting” may not offer real health benefits.

Practitioners can charge up to $300, per hour, for these treatments – which may have no demonstrated benefit.

“Cuddle curing” involves extended hugs, and is intended to help with depression and PTSD.

“Brainspotting” is another technique which claims to address trauma.

“At best, they may offer some form of short-term benefit thanks to a placebo-like effect,” says practitioner, Matt Wotton. He adds: “But, at worst, they will make patients’ mental health worse, by failing to tackle the issue at hand.”

As for just regular hugging or embracing: These have been proven to benefit those who welcome them, for centuries.

(Check out Study Finds)