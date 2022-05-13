Breaking News
Ashley Judd Confirms Naomi Judd Died by Suicide with a Firearm
Frisky Friday
Maura Myles
FRISKY FRIDAY FAIRNESS: Judge Rules That Calling Men ‘Bald’ Is Sexual Harassment
May 13, 2022 @ 11:00am
A panel of judges in Sheffield, UK, have ruled that calling a man “
bald
” is sexual harassment.
The Telegraph
reports the three judges who oversee the North Yorkshire tribunal suffered from hair loss themselves and concluded the using the word “
bald
” to describe someone is a form of discrimination.
The Telegraph
notes that the judges moaned about their own baldness, during the hearing; and that their ruling suggests that commenting on a man’s baldness at work is the same as remarking on the size of a woman’s chest.
The ruling comes from a case brought by electrician Tony Finn, who was fired from the British Bung (
Yes, really!
) Company in May 2021, after nearly 24 years on the job. Finn had claimed he was sexually harassed in 2019, when a factory supervisor called him a “bald c***.”
Finn told the court he “
feared for his personal safety
” after the incident. And he wasn’t a fan of having his personal appearance criticized.
The tribunal said in part, “
The tribunal therefore determines that by referring to the claimant as a ‘bald c***,’ Mr. King’s conduct was a violation of the claimant’s dignity, it created an intimidating environment for him, it was done for that purpose, and it related to the claimant’s sex
.”
(
LADBible.com
)
A group of three balding judges in the UK recently ruled that calling a man “bald” is sexual harassment—the equivalent of commenting on the size of a woman’s chest
