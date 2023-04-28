FRISKY FRIDAY FAIR-WARNING: Welsh Road Sign Advises Drivers to Secure their Body Parts

The sign on Abergorlech Road tells drivers to “remove dentures,” “adjust bra straps,” and “secure your nuts.” The sign concludes by saying “courtesy of Carmarthenshire County Council.”

“We have complained many times about the road and the council has not carried out any meaningful maintenance,” a spokesperson for residents said. “They sometimes respond by filling a handful of the worst holes when in reality the road is so worn and damaged that it requires complete resurfacing in many places.”

