FRISKY FRIDAY FAILURE: Bachelors – You’re More Likely to Experience Heart Failure

February 24, 2023 10:30AM CST
Study:  Bachelors at Higher Risk of Heart Failure

What real heartache:  As a single man, your likelihood of dying from heart failure is higher, according to a study of 6,800 American adults.

The study examined adults between 45 and 84.  Over a decade, 94 participants received a heart failure diagnosis.

Men who had never been married were twice as likely to pass away within five years, after diagnosis.

Interestingly, men who were widowed or divorced did not show an increased risk.

Marital status was not a predictor of death for women.

A married man’s access to support, home health monitoring, and better health behaviors could account for the difference.

