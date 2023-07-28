FRISKY FRIDAY FAIL OR FLY-HIGH: Is a Seagull Statue with Boobs Too Sexy?
July 28, 2023 10:00AM CDT
A statue in New Bedford, Massachusetts, of a seagull – with a woman’s body – has got complaints flocking toward it, for looking too sexually suggestive.
The sculpture, known as “Seagull Cinderella,” has created buzz before. At first, the sculpture was nude, but now she has a kind of shirt and a skirt, for cover.
“It’s just a simple idea of what animal or bird would Cinderella be,” artist Donna Dodson said. Um, OK.
Despite getting pecked apart by complaints, city officials have said the sculpture can stay – for now.
