FRISKY FRIDAY FAIL: Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Filed By Man Who Was a ‘Bad Date’

Did they defame him, or just call him out?

A man, who sued numerous women – because they had called him a “bad date,” in a private Facebook group – has had his defamation lawsuit dismissed.

A Los Angeles judge dismissed Stewart Lucas Murray‘s first case, as the judge found no evidence of a conspiracy.

Murray, who has filed suit against more than 50 women, is seeking over $2 million in damages.

The women had posted about Murray, in a private online group, called “Are We Dating The Same Guy.” They said they did no wrong by posting in the group.

Meanwhile, Murray says the women labeled him a murderer, and accused him of having STIs (sexually transmitted infections).

The judge ruled in favor of defendant Vanessa Valdes, and granted an Anti-SLAPP motion, which prevents people from becoming silenced by abuse of the legal system.

Murray, on the other hand, said this “situation that is bigger than mere libel” and that he’s “prepared for the long fight ahead.”

