FRISKY FRIDAY FAIL: Aaron Rodgers’ Brother Tried to Date Taylor Swift

Jordan Rodgers Recalls ‘Shooting His Shot’ With Taylor Swift During Time at Vanderbilt

Jordan Rodgers wanted to be like Travis Kelce, before Kelce got famous. Taylor Swift attends Chiefs games to watch Kelce, amid dating rumors.

Rodgers, who is the younger brother of NFL Superbowl MVP QB Aaron, wanted Taylor to attend his games when he and Swift lived in Nashville. Rodgers played for Vanderbilt University, from 2010 to 2012, and Swift lived nearby.

He said he used to leave tickets for Swift at the box office.

Despite his stats, Rodgers wasn’t as good as his brother, Aaron Rodgers, as a quarterback, after college. Rodgers moved between the Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Dolphins as an undrafted free agent.

The former Vanderbilt standout now works in TV as an SEC Network analyst. He married JoJo Fletcher in 2022, as he moved on from his college pursuit of Taylor.

Do you think Taylor and Jordan Rodgers would’ve made a good couple?