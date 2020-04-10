      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Your Relationship – Getting Better or Worse, in “Lock Down”

Apr 10, 2020 @ 10:04am

Millions of couples, around the world, are now spending more time at home together than ever.  So . . . is that a good thing or a bad thing?

A new survey asked Americans if these past few weeks of staying at home have brought them CLOSER to their significant other . . . or made them more DISTANT.

And of the people who are in relationships, 29% say this has brought them closer . . . but 11% say it’s pushed them farther apart.

53% say things are the same as they were before this all started . . . and the rest aren’t sure.

PLUS:  Another survey asked if this is putting extra STRAIN on our relationships with everyone they live with.

21% of people who live with at least one other person say there’s more strain . . . versus just 4% who say there’s less.  61% say things are the same.

Get the full story from YouGov, HERE.

 

 

