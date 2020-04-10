FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Your Relationship – Getting Better or Worse, in “Lock Down”
Millions of couples, around the world, are now spending more time at home together than ever. So . . . is that a good thing or a bad thing?
A new survey asked Americans if these past few weeks of staying at home have brought them CLOSER to their significant other . . . or made them more DISTANT.
And of the people who are in relationships, 29% say this has brought them closer . . . but 11% say it’s pushed them farther apart.
53% say things are the same as they were before this all started . . . and the rest aren’t sure.
PLUS: Another survey asked if this is putting extra STRAIN on our relationships with everyone they live with.
21% of people who live with at least one other person say there’s more strain . . . versus just 4% who say there’s less. 61% say things are the same.
Get the full story from YouGov, HERE.