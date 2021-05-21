FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Women Don’t Want to Give Up Masks, and Go Back to Cat-Calls
The CDC recently announced that fully vaccinated people can ditch their face masks in most situations, but for some people this announcement caused great anxiety.
Some women say they notice an unintended benefit of sporting a mask: no more catcalling.
Women on Twitter are even discussing it, with one user writing, “Does anyone else like wearing masks so less dudes cat call or stop you to try and chat??” Another reads, “Best thing about masks is that men can’t tell me to smile when I’m out in public.”
The general consensus seems to be that street harassment has largely been curbed, if you will, during the pandemic. Still, a survey from the advocacy group One Fair Wage has found that 25-percent of restaurant workers reported a “significant” increase of sexual harassment, during the pandemic.