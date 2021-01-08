      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Pandemic Brings Couples Together in Verrrrry Different Ways

Jan 8, 2021 @ 10:01am

+  A paramedic in South Dakota got vaccinated by his boyfriend the other day.  The boyfriend is a nurse who’s been helping with vaccines.  And in the middle of it, the paramedic PROPOSED.  When he rolled his sleeve up, the ring was taped to his arm.

+  Here’s another pandemic love story:  An ex-couple in Canada got back in touch with each other last year, more than 60 YEARS after they were high-school sweethearts.  He’s 84, and she’s 81.  She called him last Valentine’s Day, and they started talking on the phone.  Then they met up in person over the summer, and now they’re married.

TAGS
#FriskyFriday #LoveSmarterNotHarder #ThanksPandemic
Popular Posts
'My Heart Breaks': Country Singer Tyler Rich Mourns Young Man He Found on New Year's Eve Run
LeeAnn Rimes Posts Nude Portrait to Reveal her Difficult Condition
Try a New Fragrance Developed by NASA - You'll Smell 'Outta This World'
Roy Gregory Takes the All-New Ford Bronco Sport for a Ride!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 11 Steps to Create Unity, Keep Loyalty and Rebuild Trust