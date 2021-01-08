FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Pandemic Brings Couples Together in Verrrrry Different Ways
+ A paramedic in South Dakota got vaccinated by his boyfriend the other day. The boyfriend is a nurse who’s been helping with vaccines. And in the middle of it, the paramedic PROPOSED. When he rolled his sleeve up, the ring was taped to his arm.
+ Here’s another pandemic love story: An ex-couple in Canada got back in touch with each other last year, more than 60 YEARS after they were high-school sweethearts. He’s 84, and she’s 81. She called him last Valentine’s Day, and they started talking on the phone. Then they met up in person over the summer, and now they’re married.