FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Cuffing Season (Ugh), Shirtless Selfies, Mask Appeal and More…
“Cuffing season” is the name for the time of year when people usually try to lock down a new relationship so they aren’t alone during the holidays. It usually starts in November . . . but because of uncertainty with the pandemic, it’s already happening.
Someone asked single people to name the top dates they want to go on that still allow for some social distancing. The top answers include mini golf, picnics, drive-in movies, and hikes.
A poll reveals the top traits of a “modern man” are doing your fair share of the cleaning . . . caring about your environment . . . being fine with a female boss . . . openly discussing mental health . . . listening to others – and standing up against racism or predjudice.
88% of women say men who wear face masks in public are SEXIER than men who don’t, according to a new survey. And 6% of women say they’ve had sex with a face mask on since the pandemic started.
However: Men who use a shirtless selfie in their online dating profiles get 25% fewer matches, according to a new study . . . mainly because women think they’re immature and not relationship material. But women who use bikini photos in their profiles get 40% more matches.