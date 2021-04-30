FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: Two-Thirds of Single People Have Officially Lowered their Standards
Getty Images
These past year has made a lot of people take a LONG, hard look at what it’s really like to be single, especially when you have had to live alone, in lockdown. And they don’t like what they have seen.
According to a new survey, two out of three single people – on dating apps – say they’ve LOWERED THEIR STANDARDS, because of the pandemic, and the lockdown which came with it.
The main reasons are: They haven’t liked living alone, while they were quarantining. And they’re getting more worried about how hard it can be, to find a relationship.
The survey also shows that three-quarters of singles say they’ve spent more time talking with the people whom they meet on dating apps, before they get together, because of what we’ve all been through.
[One would think some folks may be doing just the opposite – raising their standards – because, if we ever have to go on lockdown, again, wouldn’t you want to be with someone you really like?]
Lower your eyes, here, for more: (PR Newswire)