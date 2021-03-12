FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: TikToker Catches Cheating Boyfriend with his FitBit
So if you’re planning to cheat on your relationship, make sure you’re not wearing a FitBit – which is synched with your main partner.
A TikToker caught her boyfriend cheating, thanks to the wearable fitness tracker – after his fitness levels spiked… and at a very odd time.
“I got a notification on my Fitbit—the Fitbit that we had synched together—that between two o’clock and three o’clock in the morning, last morning, he had burned over 500 calories,” said dating guru Nadia Essex.
Essex says the notification popped up while she was making her boyfriend breakfast – and she says, “I shoved that breakfast where the sun don’t shine, darling.”
