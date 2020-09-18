FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: There’s Such a Thing as a “Flirting Face” – And Every Guy Can Spot It
If you’re ever trying to flirt with a guy and wondering if he’s picking up the signs . . . he definitely is.
According to a new study out of the University of Kansas, there’s such a thing as a “flirting face” women make. And the researchers found pretty much EVERY guy can spot it.
Here’s how they describe the flirting face:
. . . Your head is turned to one side and tilted down slightly.
. . . You have a slight smile.
. . . And your eyes are locked on the person you’re flirting with.
All of that may or may not be something you do intentionally . . . but whether or not you realize you’re making the flirting face, guys will pick up on it.
