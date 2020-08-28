FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: There’s a New Dating App for Lovers Who Want at Least a 20-Year Age Gap
Holding a smartphone in one hand, swiping or using gesture control with the other hand. On the screen is a mock up of a dating app with a female profile.
We’re running out of demographics which don’t have their own dating app. LOL
Now, there’s one for people who want to date outside of their own generation.
A new app called 20 Dating just launched. It’s specifically for those who are looking to date someone who is at LEAST 20 years older or younger than they are. It only shows you matches with at least two decades of separation. So, anyone else (too close to your age) doesn’t show up.
Otherwise, it’s kind of a free-for-all. You don’t have to “like” each other before it lets you chat. You can contact anyone you want; as long as they’re outside that 20-year range.
So far, two-thirds of its members are men.