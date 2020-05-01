FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: That Dirty Car Is a Major Dating Turn-Off
When we get back to dating, the normal way, make sure your car is clean.
A new survey reveals that a dirty car is not the way to your lover’s heart. 7-out-of-10 people say a dirty car is a total turn-off.
Just over half of the 2,000 people surveyed said they would end the first date early, if their date arrived in a nasty vehicle.
23-percent of us (one out of four) say that we have ended a relationship, because of a dirty car.
Be honest – is your car normally dirty, or do you keep it very clean? Most of us don’t want to ride around in a Petri-dish… now more than ever!
HOWEVER…
The new survey also finds that 49% of us admit that our car is usually a mess. In fact:
1. When each was asked to name the dirtiest spot in their car, the top answers were: the floor, the backseat, the cup holders, the dashboard and the trunk.
2. The top things which are currently junking up the inside of our cars are crumbs, empty bottles, food wrappers, old magazines, and blankets.
3. Just over two-thirds of the people with messy cars say it’s embarrassing when they have passengers.
4. Seven out of 10 people agree that a messy car is a turn off. And half of us would think about cancelling a date if the person showed up in a filthy car.
5. 78% overall said a clean car makes them feel like they have their life together.
6. 45% said containing the mess is hard, and can seem overwhelming.
7. 24% of us don’t clean out our car because we know it’ll just get messy again.
8. One in four people would rather clean their toilet than their car.