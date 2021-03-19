FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: Sharon Stone Says She Was Tricked into Removing her Undies for “Basic Instinct”

SHARON STONE says she was tricked into removing her panties for “Basic Instinct”. And while she weighed her legal options, she ultimately allowed them to keep the shot because, quote, “it was correct for the film and for the character.”
By now we’re well aware of how GREASY the men can be in Hollywood, so this should come as no surprise: Sharon Stone says she was TRICKED into removing her undergarments . . . and thus showing her holiest of holies . . . in the hit movie, “Basic Instinct.”
In her new memoir “The Beauty of Living Twice,” she says someone on the set told her she had to take her underwear off, because it was reflecting the light . . . so the audience would know she had them on.
She was ASSURED that her . . . you know . . . wouldn’t show up on camera.
The first time she saw the finished film was in a, quote, “room full of agents and lawyers, most of whom had nothing to do with the project.” And, as we all know, it was right there for everyone to see.
After the screening, Sharon says she slapped director Paul Verhoeven across the face, stormed out and called her lawyer. He did admit to her that what they did wasn’t legal.
But she ultimately decided to allow it in the movie because, quote, “it was correct for the film and for the character; and because, after all, I did it.”
The film made her a “household name,” and a lot of money… But, at what price?
Much more is revealed, here: (People)