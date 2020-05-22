FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: Nudist Organization Sees Uptick in Members Since Quarantine
Female taking care of her feet
If you like the idea of dressing minimally during quarantine, maybe joining a a nudist organization is for you. Over 210 new members have joined the United Kingdom group, British Naturism, which has seen a 100-percent uptick in membership (double!), since the quarantine went into effect.
The owner of British Naturism, Andrew Welch, says nude sunbathing is becoming more popular. Welch attributes the increased number of nude activities to people getting used to not having to get dressed for work.
It’s British Naturism’s goal to make nudity more socially acceptable. A spokesperson for the organization says more people are getting nude, to save time and money on laundry.