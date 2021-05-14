FRISKY FRIDAY FUR REAL: Most Singles Will Dump their Dates If their Pets Don’t Like Them
You finally get to meet, you hit it off, maybe set up a second date or third… Then you invite each other over… And your pet doesn’t like your date – at all. What do you do?
Two-out-of-three singles would dump someone if their pet didn’t like them. And we trust our pet’s opinion over everyone else’s, including our friends, family, and even our own.
There’s more:
1. Seven in 10 people have dated someone their pet didn’t like. And 63% said their pet has saved them from dating the wrong person.
2. When it comes to getting along with our pets, we don’t give a lot of second chances. Most people said if their pet doesn’t like the person immediately, it’s over.
3. The most obvious signs your pet doesn’t like someone are: They won’t go near them – they claw or bite – or they growl or hiss.
4. 69% said they’d rather be in a fight with a significant other than a fight with their pet.
5. According to the poll, the best ways to make someone’s pet like you are: Be friendly. Scratch them behind the ear; and give them treats.
Sniff out more, here: (SWNS)