FRISKY FRIDAY FUR REAL: Most Singles Will Dump their Dates If their Pets Don’t Like Them

May 14, 2021 @ 9:34am

You finally get to meet, you hit it off, maybe set up a second date or third…  Then you invite each other over…  And your pet doesn’t like your date – at all.  What do you do?

Two-out-of-three singles would dump someone if their pet didn’t like them.  And we trust our pet’s opinion over everyone else’s, including our friends, family, and even our own.

There’s more:

1.  Seven in 10 people have dated someone their pet didn’t like.  And 63% said their pet has saved them from dating the wrong person.

2.  When it comes to getting along with our pets, we don’t give a lot of second chances.  Most people said if their pet doesn’t like the person immediately, it’s over.

3.  The most obvious signs your pet doesn’t like someone are:  They won’t go near them – they claw or bite – or they growl or hiss.

4.  69% said they’d rather be in a fight with a significant other than a fight with their pet.

5.  According to the poll, the best ways to make someone’s pet like you are:  Be friendly.  Scratch them behind the ear; and give them treats.

