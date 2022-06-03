FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: Love at First Sight May Be Real

A new study, from Jerusalem, Israel, has investigated the possibility. Researchers took a long look at speed-dating, with interesting results.
They specifically checked out the way skin sweat, and movements, change, during this kind of dating. Nervousness and pharomones figured in, as well.
The Hebrew University Study found that couples who were interested in one another, romantically, appeared to be “biologically in sync” within two minutes.
Interested couples also mirrored one another’s movements.
So, there is some form of connection, very quickly. But “love” is quite a thing to determine, within the realm of science.
