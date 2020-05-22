FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: How You Use Your Phone Reveals If You’re Cheating

Well, this has a nasty ring to it.
Here’s a sneaky habit that might mean someone’s cheating: If he or she always leaves his or her phone, face down on a table (or any surface), they might be trying to hide their texts. A couples therapist recently did an interview, and mentioned this sneaky cell phone habit.
The reason is obvious. They’re worried you’ll see a text come through. So they want to keep their screen hidden, just in case.
However: Just that, alone, doesn’t prove anything. So don’t jump to conclusions, and start accusing. But if you’re already suspicious, it might be more indication.
The affair-seekers’ website AshleyMadison.com recently did a survey. And 82% of members said they keep their phone around them, at all times, to avoid snooping. Many even disable the name feature in notifications, so that you can see a call, but not the name. If someone still memorizes phone numbers, and doesn’t enter them into a contact list (address book), that may be a sign, as well.
