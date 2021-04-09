FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: Even If You Regret a One-Night Stand, It Won’t Stop You From Another
Regretting a one-night stand doesn’t really stop men or women from having more one-night stands in the future. So shows a new study. The researchers say it all comes down to personality. So, you’re either a one-night stand person or you’re not. And regret isn’t going to change that, long-term.
Have you ever awakened, the morning after a one-night stand, taken a sober look at the person in broad daylight, and thought, “Wow, I am NEVER going to do this again.“?
But then you did it again a few weeks later anyway?
According to a new study out of Norway, regretting a one-night stand doesn’t really stop men or women from having more one-night stands in the future. In other words, you’re either a one-night stand person or you’re not, and no amount of regret will change that.
And the researchers say this can apply to other things in your life besides one-night stands. Quote, “We are not that surprised. If regret helped, wouldn’t most sinners eventually become saints?”
So is there anything you CAN do to stop yourself from doing things you know you’ll regret? NO . . . not according to these scientists. They say it all comes down to personality. So, when you’re in the mood, you’ll do the same thing again.
