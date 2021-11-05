FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: Couples Who Meet Online More Likely to Divorce within 3 Years

COUPLES WHO MEET ONLINE MORE LIKELY TO DIVORCE WITHIN THREE YEARS
New research suggests that married couples, who meet online, are six times more likely to divorce, within three years, than those who meet their partners though more traditional methods.
A report, from the Marriage Foundation, says that 12-percent of couples, who meet over the internet, don’t make it to their third anniversary compared to just two-percent who meet through family or friends.
According to the research, those who meet online are at higher risk of divorce, because they could still be “relative strangers” when they wed.
