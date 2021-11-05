      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: Couples Who Meet Online More Likely to Divorce within 3 Years

Nov 5, 2021 @ 10:15am
Women's hand typing on mobile smartphone, Live Chat Chatting on application Communication Digital Web and social network Concept. Work from home.
TAGS
#Divorce #FriskyFriday #MarriageFoundation #WeMetOnline
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Boys Who Play Sports Get Less Anxiety, Depression
The Best Local Halloween Yards To Visit This Weekend!
KANE BROWN AND WIFE CELEBRATE DAUGHTER'S SECOND BIRTHDAY
This 'All Hallow's Eve' Marks Increased Ghost Sightings
TRAVIS DENNING POPS THE QUESTION
Connect With Us Listen To Us On