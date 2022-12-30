98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FACT-CHECK: Hooters Not Shutting Down nor Rebranding to Suit Millennial Tastes

December 30, 2022 12:00PM CST
(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
The rumors are making heads turn, like owls, as Hooters says it’s still business-as-usual.  A public spokesperson for the chesty wings-joint rebukes rumors that the brand is re-strategizing.  Hooters features waitresses who wear a uniform which is meant to be sexy clothing.  It’s a tiny tee-shirt with “owl eyes,” across the chest, an orange bottom and panty hose.  Yes, some women still have to wear them.  
Rumors started swirling, after a study, by Pornhub, found that millennials haven’t been looking at boob-centric porn as much as other generations have. 
A link showed there was a 7% closure of Hooters locations, between 2012 and 2016.  That appeared to amplified the claim; but Hooters shut that down, as well.
Reveal more, here:  (Reuters)  

