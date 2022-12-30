FRISKY FRIDAY FACT-CHECK: Hooters Not Shutting Down nor Rebranding to Suit Millennial Tastes
(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
The rumors are making heads turn, like owls, as Hooters says it’s still business-as-usual. A public spokesperson for the chesty wings-joint rebukes rumors that the brand is re-strategizing. Hooters features waitresses who wear a uniform which is meant to be sexy clothing. It’s a tiny tee-shirt with “owl eyes,” across the chest, an orange bottom and panty hose. Yes, some women still have to wear them.
Rumors started swirling, after a study, by Pornhub, found that millennials haven’t been looking at boob-centric porn as much as other generations have.
A link showed there was a 7% closure of Hooters locations, between 2012 and 2016. That appeared to amplified the claim; but Hooters shut that down, as well.
