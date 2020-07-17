      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: A Shirtless Selfie Actually Hurts a Guy’s Chances for Online Dating

Jul 17, 2020 @ 10:00am
If you aren’t doing as well with online dating as you think you SHOULD be, here’s some advice:  Put ON a shirt, bro.

According to a new study by Dating.com, men who use a shirtless selfie in their online dating profiles get 25% fewer matches.

Why?  66% of women say that those pictures show a lack of maturity and self-awareness.  And 76% of women don’t think guys with shirtless selfies are long-term relationship material.

Now, if you’re wondering, “Does this same thing apply to women who post bikini photos in their online dating profiles?”  Absolutely NOT.

The study found about one-in-five-women have at least one bikini or bathing suit picture in their profile – and they get 40% MORE matches than other women.  

Here’s where to learn more:  (PR Newswire)

 

