FRISKY FRIDAY FACE: Lipstick Sales Surge as Rules for Face Masks Decline 

Jul 23, 2021 @ 10:00am
Lipstick sales have jumped up as mask mandates wane, and socializing begins again.
The No7 Beauty Company, in England, reported a 61 percent increase in the volume of lipstick sales from the first three months of 2021 to the second.
And the spike in sales coincided with prime minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that remaining lockdown restrictions in England would ease.
Grace Vernon, with No7 Beauty Company, said in a statement, “Women are relishing the fact that they can finally coat their lips without worrying it has smudged all over their face and onto the lining of their mask.  Bold, vibrant statement glosses are trending along with neutral, pared back shades of lipsticks.”
See more, here:  (Independent.co.uk)

  • Makeup brands are reporting that sales are surging, particularly for lipsticks and lip glosses, as pandemic restrictions and mask requirements ease
