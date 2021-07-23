Weather Alert
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
That Mom Life
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Antone’s Food Connection
Local Business on WCCQ
Concerts
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Contact
Terms of Service
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Frisky Friday
Maura Myles
FRISKY FRIDAY FACE: Lipstick Sales Surge as Rules for Face Masks Decline
Jul 23, 2021 @ 10:00am
Lipstick sales have jumped up as mask mandates wane, and socializing begins again.
The
No7 Beauty Company
, in England, reported a 61 percent increase in the volume of lipstick sales from the first three months of 2021 to the second.
And the spike in sales coincided with prime minister
Boris Johnson
’s announcement that remaining lockdown restrictions in England would ease.
Grace Vernon, with No7 Beauty Company, said in a statement, “
Women are relishing the fact that they can finally coat their lips without worrying it has smudged all over their face and onto the lining of their mask. Bold, vibrant statement glosses are trending along with neutral, pared back shades of lipsticks
.”
See more, here: (
Independent.co.uk
)
Makeup brands are reporting that sales are surging, particularly for lipsticks and lip glosses, as pandemic restrictions and mask requirements ease
TAGS
#FaceMask
#FriskyFriday
#Lipstick
Popular Posts
Dammit. Are People Who Curse More Intelligent?
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Do Nice Guys Really Finish Last?
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: We Wind Up in Four Awkward Situations a Month - Because We Do THIS
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Know Which Popular Apple Apps Scam You and Me Out of Millions
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton 'Exploring Their Options' to Have a Baby
Recent Posts
17-Year-Old Channahon Girl Has Returned Home
1 hour ago
FRISKY FRIDAY FREAK-OUT: Retiree Finds Woman Skinny-Dipping in his Pool
2 hours ago
FRISKY FRIDAY MISS-FORTUNE: Woman Horrified – Navel Piercing Completely Misses Belly Button
2 hours ago
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
That Mom Life
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Antone’s Food Connection
Local Business on WCCQ
Concerts
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Contact
Terms of Service
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On