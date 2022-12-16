98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FA-LA-LA-LA-LA: Serial Mistress Says Holidays Bring Busy Time and Big Gifts

December 16, 2022 11:00AM CST
FRISKY FRIDAY FA-LA-LA-LA-LA: Serial Mistress Says Holidays Bring Busy Time and Big Gifts
‘I’m A Serial Mistress – Xmas Is Busiest Time of Year to Sleep with People’s Husbands’ 

A woman who spends most of her holiday season secretly, in December, says this time of the year is the busiest.

With so many family obligations and work stress, the professional mistress says affair-seekers come to her in record numbers, around Christmas, and shower her with gifts.

Christmas is when I am rewarded for a year’s worth of giving pleasure with some lovely gifts,” she says.

There’s more to this story, for sure, here:  (Daily Star)

And this is not just a “mistress” thing.  There are “misters” out there, too.

The cheating website Ashley Madison annually reports that hits for hook-ups increase for both men and women, big time, at this time of year.

And if you think it’s happening in your world, but out of sight, check those receipts from (and statements of) all the “Christmas shopping.”  There might be a few unexpected gifts on those lists.  Fa-La-La-La-Lousy.

