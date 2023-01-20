FRISKY FRIDAY FA-Cup FAIL: BBC Apologizes for Certain Moaning Sounds During Soccer

The BBC has issued an apology after what they called “sexual noises” could be heard, during a soccer broadcast.

The incident took place as Gary Lineker was covering the FA Cup. Lineker claims the moaning was so loud it was difficult for him to continue presenting.

The culprit? A cell phone, which had been taped to the back of the set.

YouTuber Daniel Jarvis took credit for the prank, which is called “the big WhatsApp moan.”

