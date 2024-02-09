98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY BOYFRIEND: Here’s Who Romance Readers Say is the Best “Book Boyfriend”

February 9, 2024 12:00PM CST
Maura Myles
Noah Is The Best Book Boyfriend, Readers Say  
33% of romance readers say Noah from “The Notebook” is the best “book boyfriend.”  Christian Grey and Edward Cullen come in second and third place, respectively.

The survey of 2,000 readers found that the most popular romance novels are “Romeo and Juliet,” “The Notebook,” and the “Fifty Shades” series.

56% of respondents say their romance books have made them more picky when choosing a partner.  That’s not necessarily a bad thing.

49% of readers said a romance novel inspired them to make a move, like flirt, or confess their feelings.

(Curl up with more, here:  swnsdigital)

