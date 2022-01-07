FRISKY FRIDAY FRONTMAN: Bachelor Advertises Himself on Billboards to Find a Wife

Finding a romantic partner can be tough – so, one man is taking a very different approach.
Muhammad Malik is a 29-year-old bachelor from London, who has begun using billboards, in the UK city of Birmingham, to advertise himself to potential suitors.
The signs read: “Save me from an arranged marriage,” and include his website, so potential mates can get in touch with him.
In a video featured on the website, called Find Malik a Wife, Muhammad explains he’s an entrepreneur, a foodie, and religious, and looking for someone who is working on her Din—the Islamic way of life that that defines a Muslim individual’s social and personal code—and who is great at bantering.
He adds he’s also interested in “personality and faith,” and that the billboards are not a joke.
Look up more, here: (CNN)