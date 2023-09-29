FRISKY FRIDAY 500: Would You Spend That Much for One Month of Tinder?

Tinder Launches $499 Monthly Plan

Would you pay $499 for Tinder if you could message anyone you wanted?

Tinder Select is the newest monthly subscription that lets users be seen more often, and even lets subscribers message others without matching.

Questions: Would you want someone to buy license to pester you? Is that so-called “privilege” worth 500 bucks? Does this signal that you might be a “sugar daddy” or “sugar momma” – or does it make you look like you’re trying to look wealthy?