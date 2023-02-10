FRISKIER FRIDAY FUN: Chocolate Experts Discover a ‘Mental Viagra’ Effect… In Bed

Do you feel self-conscious in the bedroom? Researchers may have found a solution that helps men and women feel less inhibited!

Researchers from Imperial College London studied the effects of Kisspeptin, on those who deal with a low sex drive, which could not be explained by physical or mental health problems. The result?

Women reported feeling more sexy. And they had less activity in the brain region tied to negative thoughts, but more activity linked to sexual arousal. Men’s brain activity suggested they were less self-conscious.

“Kisspeptin may stop people overthinking when it comes to sex, therefore taking the brakes off sexual arousal,” Dr. Alexander Comninos said.

Kisspeptin was discovered in 1996 by scientists in Hershey, Philadelphia, and was named after Hershey’s Kisses.

Learn more, here: (dailymail.co.uk)