FRISKIER FRIDAY FACTOR: Instead of ‘The Big O’ How About ‘The Smokin’ O’?
February 3, 2023 11:00AM CST
Image ref 69922300. Copyright Rex Shutterstock No reproduction without permission. Please see www.rexfeatures.com for more information.
Study: Marijuana Leads to ‘The Big O’ in the Bedroom
Marijuana could help both men and women have a better time in the bedroom… so says a study, conducted in North Carolina (Seems like they’re keeping a lid on the location LOL).
It also reveals that women who smoke – or otherwise partake – before they hit the sheets report twice as much satisfaction.
This may explain some of it: 70% of participants experienced heightened senses of touch and taste, after cannabis use.
And the effect of a more intense O existed during both intercourse and solo time.
Plus: Cannabis use could also help women get there multiple times.
The relaxation effect of cannabis – or the expectation that smoking will lead to more pleasure – could factor-in, study authors note.
Take in a little more, here: (dailymail.co.uk)
More about: