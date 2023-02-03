FRISKIER FRIDAY FACTOR: Instead of ‘The Big O’ How About ‘The Smokin’ O’?

Marijuana could help both men and women have a better time in the bedroom… so says a study, conducted in North Carolina (Seems like they’re keeping a lid on the location LOL).

It also reveals that women who smoke – or otherwise partake – before they hit the sheets report twice as much satisfaction.

This may explain some of it: 70% of participants experienced heightened senses of touch and taste, after cannabis use.

And the effect of a more intense O existed during both intercourse and solo time.

Plus: Cannabis use could also help women get there multiple times.

The relaxation effect of cannabis – or the expectation that smoking will lead to more pleasure – could factor-in, study authors note.

Take in a little more, here: (dailymail.co.uk)