Friday Night Concert for a Cause May 1st
Join Roy Gregory and Bossman this Friday Night for another “Concert for a Cause” from 7-8 pm on Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, YouTube and right here on WCCQ.com.
This week we are featuring “We Care” of Grundy County.
We Care offers
1.Food Assistance– Food distributions by appointment Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of every week. People in need of food can call 815-942-6389 ext 7 to schedule an appointment for pick up. We do this similar to how stores do a curbside pickup so that there is zero contact between volunteers and those picking up food. People can come for food 2 times each month and they get enough food to last roughly two weeks each time.
2. Rent/Mortgage and Utility Assistance– Help with bills when someone is going through hard times. They can call 815-942.-6389 ext 3. We are doing applications for assistance over the phone and email.
All of our services are for Grundy County residents.
Featuring Live Music from Hillbilly Rockstarz
Hillbilly Rockstarz are Chicago’s very own country super group, specializing in covering the latest hits in country music, along with many of your classic favorites. This band is always true to the original recording, so they’ve always gotcha covered. HBRS Setlist’s are full of radio friendly country music. This headlining show promote’s a good time, feel good, performance. Country Music fans love their connection with the audience. Leader of the band and founding member Scott Lewis… “IT’S ALL ABOUT GOOD TIMES WITH GOOD PEOPLE”
There are many bands are trying to emulate the Hillbilly Rockstarz show, but as Hillbilly fans will attest, there’s only one Hillbilly Rockstarz . They perform all the top hitz found on Todays country radio week after week, mixing up the show with all your favorites. Hillbillyz will hit y’all with some Blake Shelton, Little big town then Miranda Lambert, Kelsey Ballerini, Darius Rucker- Into some country rockin’ Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan and Florida Georgia Line