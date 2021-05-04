      Weather Alert

The french fry each state is oddly obsessed with!

May 4, 2021 @ 4:05pm
Subject: A bowl of red and yellow Yukon new Potatoes on a white background

Is there a WRONG way to fry potatoes?  Maybe not, but we do have our preferences.  Someone looked at Google Trends and found the type of French fry each state is oddly obsessed with.  And there’s a TIE for first place . . .

 

 

1.  Waffle fries got 12 states.  (Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Tennessee, Utah, and West Virginia.)

 

 

2.  Cheese fries also got 12 states.  I guess shape doesn’t matter as long as there’s cheese on there.  (Alabama, California, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas.)

 

 

3.  Tater tots are next with seven states.

(Alaska, Idaho, Maine, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.)

 

 

4.  Shoestring fries, five states.

(New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington.)

 

 

5.  Sweet potato fries, four states.  And all of them are in the Northeast.

(Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, and Vermont.)

 

 

6.  Steak fries, also four states.

(Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, and Oregon.)

 

 

7.  Curly fries, three states.

(Arizona, Hawaii, and Wisconsin.)

 

 

8.  Crinkle-cut fries got two states.  Kentucky and Michigan loves them.

 

 

9. And New Mexico stands apart with Chili Cheese fries.

 

 

 

Popular Posts
How Should You Handle A Restaurant Bill?
FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: Two-Thirds of Single People Have Officially Lowered their Standards
Creating A 51st State Is Not Only Discussed on the East Coast But Here In Illinois
Could this be the end of NASCAR racing in Joliet?
FRISKY FRIDAY FACE: There's Such a Thing as a "Flirting Face" - And Every Guy Can Spot It