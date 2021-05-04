The french fry each state is oddly obsessed with!

Is there a WRONG way to fry potatoes? Maybe not, but we do have our preferences. Someone looked at Google Trends and found the type of French fry each state is oddly obsessed with. And there’s a TIE for first place . . .
1. Waffle fries got 12 states. (Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Tennessee, Utah, and West Virginia.)
2. Cheese fries also got 12 states. I guess shape doesn’t matter as long as there’s cheese on there. (Alabama, California, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas.)
3. Tater tots are next with seven states.
(Alaska, Idaho, Maine, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.)
4. Shoestring fries, five states.
(New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington.)
5. Sweet potato fries, four states. And all of them are in the Northeast.
(Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, and Vermont.)
6. Steak fries, also four states.
(Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, and Oregon.)
7. Curly fries, three states.
(Arizona, Hawaii, and Wisconsin.)
8. Crinkle-cut fries got two states. Kentucky and Michigan loves them.
9. And New Mexico stands apart with Chili Cheese fries.