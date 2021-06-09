      Weather Alert

Free Youth Fishing Derby This Saturday At Rock Run Preserve

Jun 9, 2021 @ 9:33am

A free youth fishing derby will take place at Rock Run Preserve on Saturday June 12th.

Enjoy a day of fishing with family, food, and prizes. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Forest Preserve District of Will County welcomes all ages and skill levels to attend this family-friendly event!

Reconnect with nature at Rock Run Preserve (Black Road Access) and gain experience fishing at this FREE event. Prizes will be awarded to youth participants by age group. Attendees will also have an opportunity view and touch various animal pelts and hides at the IDNR Conservation Police Wildlife Education Trailer, enjoy a delicious meal served by world-renowned chef Chris Koetke, and visit with Will County’s own Willie the Woodchuck!

Fishing poles will be made available to those in need. Registration is required as space is limited. To register click here.

Popular Posts
Emotional Garth Brooks Tears Up As Kelly Clarkson Performs ‘The Dance’
Win a Wisconsin Dells Road Trip Package!
I-55 Lane Closures In Will County
Plainfield Barbershop Turns 140!
Kane Brown & Restless Road Tribute Randy Travis
Connect With Us Listen To Us On